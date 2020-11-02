Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Three ways of coping with stress in a crisis Trying to reduce stressors is one way in which companies can contribute to employees’ wellbeing BL PREMIUM

We all need stress. An optimal amount of stress pulls us into “flow” — when we are so wrapped up in a task that we become unaware of time or effort and are focused and creative.

Too little stress can lead to boredom and a spiral of inactivity with all its associated conditions such as frustration and depression. This may be the kind of stress some people have had to deal with during lockdown — too little stimulation.