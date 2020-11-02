GAVIN RICH: Boks play out of their skins at World Cups to unite a fragmented nation

The final episode of the documentary series on the Springbok World Cup win in Japan, Chasing the Sun, left me feeling similar to how I felt at the culmination of the journey in Yokohama exactly one year ago today — emotional and feeling a bit bereft that it was over.

Hopefully the storyfied format adopted for the five-part series that was shown in a prime-time slot on M-Net these past five Sunday nights, and that will still be available in its entirety on catch-up if you haven’t seen it, is the start of something that SuperSport will repeat. This was real storytelling, the way it should be done.

I’d exhort anyone interested in what happens behind the scenes and, more particularly, what has driven SA success at three Rugby World Cups, to watch the unfolding story. It does go to the heart of the matter, which I have long felt is the emotion inspired by the nationalism that drives the Boks once they’ve progressed to a certain point in a World Cup campaign.

Duane Vermeulen summed it up when the final episode focused on the long, sustained England attack near the end of the first half of the final that the Boks somehow repelled: “We felt like we were defending our country.”

That sums up why the Boks, once they get to a final, are so hard to beat at a World Cup. They have something that no other country could hope to replicate, and which the former All Black coach Graham Henry remarked on after visiting the Bok change room when John Smit’s team won the 2009 Tri-Nations.

The All Blacks, like most top rugby players, will tell you they play for the jersey, but at a World Cup the Boks play for something much bigger than that — they play to unify a fragmented nation, to give people a reason to feel uplifted in what otherwise is a tough environment. They are inspired by a nationalism that players from other countries won’t be able to relate to.