Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA has backed itself into a corner and is out of options The fiscal position has become profoundly unsustainable and a debt crisis is almost certain BL PREMIUM

There is one key metric against which to measure the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS): does it move SA closer to the fiscal cliff or has it bought us a bit more runway?

It could be argued that despite its attempt to strike a more realistic balance between austerity and growth than June’s 87% debt target, finance minister Tito Mboweni actually made things worse last week.