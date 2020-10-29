Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Bugs, they can traumatise you They are the only species which seem to have no respect for humans, supposedly the top of the chain BL PREMIUM

From waitbutwhy.com:

The Earth is almost the best planet ever. Unfortunately, you can’t be the best planet ever when your clearest defining characteristic is a revolting worldwide bug infestation. On what’s not that big a planet, there are 10-quintillion bugs, or 1.5-billion bugs for every living human, and they make up 80% of the world’s species.