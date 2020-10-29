STREET DOGS: Bugs, they can traumatise you
They are the only species which seem to have no respect for humans, supposedly the top of the chain
29 October 2020 - 16:11
From waitbutwhy.com:
The Earth is almost the best planet ever. Unfortunately, you can’t be the best planet ever when your clearest defining characteristic is a revolting worldwide bug infestation. On what’s not that big a planet, there are 10-quintillion bugs, or 1.5-billion bugs for every living human, and they make up 80% of the world’s species.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now