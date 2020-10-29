GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: ANC on collision course with alliance partners
Controversial budget policy statement comes a year before SA goes to the polls
29 October 2020 - 18:45
This week’s medium-term budget policy statement is likely to put the governing ANC on a collision course with both its alliance partners and South Africans who have borne the brunt of mismanagement and corruption.
Critically, this comes just about a year before SA goes to the polls, in which trade union federation Cosatu in particular is slated to play a critical role in mobilising supporters for the governing party. It is therefore no small issue that the budget policy statement left an even more sour taste than usual in the mouths of many.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now