JOHN COCKAYNE: With officials often offside, how shocking when play is ruled fair Golf provides a few great examples of wrongs being righted

Golf is renowned as a game that prides itself on its innate sportsmanship, while also being a sport that polices itself, for which it is a rarity.

We see incidents of sportsmanship in other sporting disciplines from time to time, such as the recent example where at a triathlon in Santander Diego Mentriga, having seen another participant (Britain’s James Teagle) take a wrong turn on the final section, slowed to allow Teagle to take a podium finish, which Mentriga believed Teagle would have been assured of if he had not taken the wrong turn.