JOHN COCKAYNE: With officials often offside, how shocking when play is ruled fair
Golf provides a few great examples of wrongs being righted
28 October 2020 - 16:40
Golf is renowned as a game that prides itself on its innate sportsmanship, while also being a sport that polices itself, for which it is a rarity.
We see incidents of sportsmanship in other sporting disciplines from time to time, such as the recent example where at a triathlon in Santander Diego Mentriga, having seen another participant (Britain’s James Teagle) take a wrong turn on the final section, slowed to allow Teagle to take a podium finish, which Mentriga believed Teagle would have been assured of if he had not taken the wrong turn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now