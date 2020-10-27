Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Berkshire eclipses S&P 500 at smaller risk Though rise in share values are about the same, its value is growing far faster BL PREMIUM

We bought Berkshire shares at the beginning of 2012. At that time, they cost $114,500 apiece and the S&P 500 index’s value stood at $1,277.

Nowadays, Berkshire shares are higher by 143% and the index by 137%. On closer examination, however, we will find something a bit different.