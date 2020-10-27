STREET DOGS: Berkshire eclipses S&P 500 at smaller risk
Though rise in share values are about the same, its value is growing far faster
27 October 2020 - 15:34
We bought Berkshire shares at the beginning of 2012. At that time, they cost $114,500 apiece and the S&P 500 index’s value stood at $1,277.
Nowadays, Berkshire shares are higher by 143% and the index by 137%. On closer examination, however, we will find something a bit different.
