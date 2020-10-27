Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Growth will remain elusive unless the government consults the marginalised Recovery plan will fail if people in townships and shack settlements keep sliding down the pecking order BL PREMIUM

Is dealing people into the economy one of the government’s keys to recovery? If so, will excluded people have a say in how that happens?

The question is raised by the government’s recently published post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan. It is important because the exclusion of many from the economy’s benefits is not only a moral problem. SA is unlikely to achieve rapid growth unless the people in townships and shack settlements who cannot enjoy the economy’s benefits are included in its mainstream.