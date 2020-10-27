STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Growth will remain elusive unless the government consults the marginalised
Recovery plan will fail if people in townships and shack settlements keep sliding down the pecking order
27 October 2020 - 14:11
Is dealing people into the economy one of the government’s keys to recovery? If so, will excluded people have a say in how that happens?
The question is raised by the government’s recently published post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan. It is important because the exclusion of many from the economy’s benefits is not only a moral problem. SA is unlikely to achieve rapid growth unless the people in townships and shack settlements who cannot enjoy the economy’s benefits are included in its mainstream.
