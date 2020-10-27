Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Even Covid fails to stop Cartrack’s growth drive The company’s share price rises 80% and on a five-year time horizon is up 329% BL PREMIUM

Cartrack’s share price performance on almost any timescale has been remarkable.

In a year dominated by Covid-19, with its devastating impact on most businesses locally and globally, it has risen 80% to date, at the current level of R43.55 And on a five-year time horizon, it is up 329%.