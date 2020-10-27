CHRIS GILMOUR: Even Covid fails to stop Cartrack’s growth drive
The company’s share price rises 80% and on a five-year time horizon is up 329%
27 October 2020 - 19:27
Cartrack’s share price performance on almost any timescale has been remarkable.
In a year dominated by Covid-19, with its devastating impact on most businesses locally and globally, it has risen 80% to date, at the current level of R43.55 And on a five-year time horizon, it is up 329%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now