NEVA MAKGETLA: The frustrating power of small groups
They often seem able to have their interests prioritised over those of the entire society or economy
26 October 2020 - 14:36
One of the most frustrating things for policy wonks is how often measures that are in the national interest get blocked by small groups. The reasons are obvious. The benefits of a strategy to manage socioeconomic risks or initiate structural change may be huge, but are usually spread out over many people, intangible and delayed.
In contrast, the costs to a few companies — and their workers and communities — are often high, visible and immediate. Faced with targeted protests, politicians may find it easier to back down altogether instead of exploring ways to mitigate the burdens on affected groups. These easy, short-run decisions often ultimately entail far higher costs for the economy and society.
