Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Finding suitable members crucial to getting Cricket SA back on track Process for appointing a full-time CEO should feature in the first five minutes of the interim board’s first meeting BL PREMIUM

Tempting as it may be to believe that Cricket SA’s board members finally saw the error of their ways and resigned over the past 48 hours, the truth is very different. The members council voted by the barest of margins for the board to resign. Six voted for them to remain. Which just happens to be the same number who sat on both bodies.

It means the job of the interim board could be excruciatingly difficult and loaded with potential sabotage, but at least a start has been made. The MC (members council) sent its proposal for the composition of the interim board to minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa on Sunday afternoon. He is expected to reply by Wednesday.