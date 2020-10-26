DUMA GQUBULE: President’s plan for the sake of a plan
The banks do not want to lend, and Ramaphosa has failed to persuade them
26 October 2020 - 14:39
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reconstruction and recovery plan will not add a cent to the government’s inadequate response to this once-in-a-century pandemic and economic depression.
In economic terms, the president said nothing. He conceded as much during his reply to the debate on the plan in parliament: “It may well sound like we are repeating what we have said before. It may well sound like we have not come up with anything new. But if we take time to look at this plan carefully, we will find that there is a new resolve and a new determination.”
