GAVIN RICH: We can expect more freaky stuff in these abnormal times for all top sport
There may be many reasons for wildly fluctuating form and unpredictable results, but lack of a crowd to create a sense of occasion has to be the main one
25 October 2020 - 19:14
This weekend, the coronavirus had its biggest impact on rugby since the restart at the end of September, with the unambiguous message being sent out on a few levels that closed stadiums at Super Rugby Unlocked matches are not the only possible material consequence of the pandemic.
The positive Covid-19 tests were all at the Lions, but we got a glimpse of the knock-on effect that could result from even just a few positive tests at one franchise, with there being potential for Saturday’s cancellation of the match between the Lions and the Cheetahs to be repeated.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now