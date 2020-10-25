Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: We can expect more freaky stuff in these abnormal times for all top sport There may be many reasons for wildly fluctuating form and unpredictable results, but lack of a crowd to create a sense of occasion has to be the main one BL PREMIUM

This weekend, the coronavirus had its biggest impact on rugby since the restart at the end of September, with the unambiguous message being sent out on a few levels that closed stadiums at Super Rugby Unlocked matches are not the only possible material consequence of the pandemic.

The positive Covid-19 tests were all at the Lions, but we got a glimpse of the knock-on effect that could result from even just a few positive tests at one franchise, with there being potential for Saturday’s cancellation of the match between the Lions and the Cheetahs to be repeated.