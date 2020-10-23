Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Sometimes we all need a reminder to just keep going Abigail and Shaun Bengson’s new song lands with poignancy and power at the right time BL PREMIUM

A digital love letter arrived in my inbox this week, just when I needed it — a musical message from a small room in Dayton, Ohio, where wife-and-husband duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson have been holed up for a while.

The Bengsons are a theatrical folk-punk force to be reckoned with. They made their mark a few years ago with a theatrical concert, Hundred Days, that set New York’s off-Broadway scene alight before touring across the US; the show is autobiographical, telling the story of how they fell in love, faced their mortality and decided to make a life together.