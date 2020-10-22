KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hail to the Coiner of Empty Obfuscation, cricket’s latest legend of spin
22 October 2020 - 16:56
And, so, despite itself, Cricket SA will host a tour by England this season. Six matches, three ODIs and three T20s will take place in a biobubble in the Western Cape, at Newlands and in Paarl.
Whether the current board and leadership of Cricket SA will be in the presidential suites of either stadium to watch those matches is another point. If the sports minister gets his way, they may either have to watch at home or rely on invitations from their mates-cronies-acolytes-stooges sitting fast in sleeper-agent mode on the boards of Western Province and Boland.
