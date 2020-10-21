VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Waiting for the lunatic asylum that is Cricket SA’s board to reboot or get the boot
Fans, sponsors, players, broadcasters, the media and even politicians have all lost faith in our cricket leaders
21 October 2020 - 17:05
Someone has to say it. The Cricket SA board is beginning to resemble a lunatic asylum run by the inmates. The directors, like the inmates, cannot see the chaos they cause around them and have little understanding of self as they live in their individual bubbles, surrounded by like-minded people.
Sadly, the members’ council and Cricket SA board are in essence one body, and that adds a further complication. There is no-one to provide an objective or alternative view. The acting Cricket SA president and six affiliate presidents sit on both bodies. Crazy, right?
