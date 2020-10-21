STREET DOGS: They’re not dogs any more
When low multiple stocks make money, more often than not it is driven by sector flows or some sort of insider activity
21 October 2020 - 18:09
From Tyro Capital Management 2019 annual commentary:
The fundamental error in defaulting to low valuation is best explained if one imagines the stock market as a retail store. You speak to the salesperson and they say to you, “OK, we have 1,000 different things you can buy. These 800? They’re all the same price. These 100? They’re super nice and very expensive. Finally, we have these 100 that no-one wants. They’re very cheap.”
