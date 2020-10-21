MARK BARNES: Throwing money appeases populists but it won’t buy growth
We need to invest more in social development than we are spending on social rescue
21 October 2020 - 15:40
Populism and democracy are anything but the same thing. It seems populism may be our prevailing wind — I’m not convinced it will work.
In New Zealand Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party has just achieved a landslide victory that will enable it to govern without a coalition — a victory that lends credence to the maxim “never waste a good crisis”. In the UK, Boris Johnson secured an overwhelming victory for the Conservatives on the back of what was then seen as a bold solution to Brexit. We found ourselves in a similar one-party-dominant situation after our first democratic elections, in 1994.
