ALLAN SECCOMBE: Contamination in Kabwe not solely fault of Anglo
21 October 2020 - 18:15
The class action brought against Anglo American SA by human rights lawyers for high levels of lead contamination near the defunct Kabwe mine in Zambia raises mixed emotions.
Yes, mining companies must be penalised if they are responsible for harming the health of their employees and people in nearby communities, and degrade the environment without rehabilitating and fixing it. There’s no question of that.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now