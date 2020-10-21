Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Contamination in Kabwe not solely fault of Anglo BL PREMIUM

The class action brought against Anglo American SA by human rights lawyers for high levels of lead contamination near the defunct Kabwe mine in Zambia raises mixed emotions.

Yes, mining companies must be penalised if they are responsible for harming the health of their employees and people in nearby communities, and degrade the environment without rehabilitating and fixing it. There’s no question of that.