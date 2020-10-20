Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Age-old art of buying high-quality companies Quality is now an established investment style and a risk factor BL PREMIUM

From Lindsell Train Ltd:

Quality is seductive. Few would complain if you labelled their business or strategy as “quality”. But as Peter Drucker, father of modern management theory, points out it’s also elusive and ambiguous. You may know it when you see it, but only subjectively so. It resists objective accord and can always be improved upon, always bettered.