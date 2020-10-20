MICHAEL FRIDJHON: SA needs to toast its wine alchemists more often
The Wine Enthusiast shortlist, which includes three South Africans, shows how little we celebrate our own stars
20 October 2020 - 15:14
The Cape wine industry doesn’t do a great job of celebrating its heroes. There are no “lifetime achievement awards”. The closest thing is a gong awarded annually on February 2 — the date, in 1659, when Jan van Riebeeck recorded the first crush of Cape-grown grapes.
The recipient of the 1659 Medal of Honour “should have demonstrated … a pioneering, positive and significant contribution to the wine industry”. Laureates over the years (and there have been many deserving ones) have been almost exclusively male, white and Afrikaans-speaking. This alone should suggest that if there have been any trailblazers among them, they followed fairly well-trodden paths.
