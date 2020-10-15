Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Misinformation tends to stick Rebutting false beliefs seems to give these beliefs more life BL PREMIUM

Physician Atul Gawande in his commencement address at California Institute of Technology in 2016 noted that a belief in science has allowed us to nearly double our lifespan during the past century, to increase our global abundance, and to deepen our understanding of the nature of the universe.

“Yet scientific knowledge is not necessarily trusted,” he said. “Partly, that’s because it is incomplete. But even where the knowledge provided by science is overwhelming, people often resist it, sometimes outright deny it.”