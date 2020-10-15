Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Let justice be seen to be done Amnesty for some of the minor players in corrupt activity might bring more crucial information to the fore BL PREMIUM

In the wake of the spate of arrests over the past few weeks the question whether SA should consider amnesty to some implicated in allegations of corruption has come to the fore, soliciting strong opinions.

The proposition was raised by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, the woman who conducted the first real investigation into state capture, during the virtual Nelson Mandela Bay Leadership Summit last week.