TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Sasol's long-term, dirty headache: Secunda

Earlier this week, more than 100 investors in Europe, co-ordinated by non-profit group CDP, urged some of the world’s biggest corporate emitters of greenhouse gases to set science-based targets on how they plan to remove carbon emissions by mid-century.

Before the call to more than 1,800 companies responsible for a quarter of global emissions by fund managers including AXA Investment Managers, the world-renowned David Attenborough premiered his incredibly moving documentary on Netflix earlier in October about the destruction caused by climate change and a simple guide to reverse it.