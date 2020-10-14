KHAYA SITHOLE: Finding resources to navigate pandemic has set countries apart
Amending the pension fund rules could make matters worse in SA, as jobs dry up even further and savings pots empty
14 October 2020 - 18:13
Navigating the health and financial effects of the coronavirus lockdowns will go down as the primary challenge of 2020. For different governments, finding resources to provide the requisite health-care and economic responses has demonstrated the difference between countries that have financial resilience and those living on the margins.
Few nations have had the type of financial buffers that could withstand the effect of an extended lockdown. In cases where existing resources fell short, the art of leveraging and co-ordinating fiscal and monetary instruments has preoccupied policymakers, central bank governors and finance ministers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now