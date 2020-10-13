Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Climbing agricultural commodity prices outrun Covid-19 amid growing demand The Global Food Price Index could remain elevated with grain prices still at higher levels BL PREMIUM

One feature that has characterised global agricultural markets over the past few weeks is rising prices. The growing demand from China as the country rebuilds its pig herd, which was decimated by African swine fever, combined with dry weather conditions that adversely affected crops in Europe, have been the major price drivers.

The inflationary effect of higher agricultural commodity prices is now visible in the FAO Global Food Price Index, which was up 5% year on year in September at 97.9 points. The grains subindex, which has underpinned the overall Global Food Price Index, was up 14%.