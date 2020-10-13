Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Made in SA, Cameron Petersen is champion biker of US Altus Motorsports Suzuki rider wins MotoAmerica Stock 1000 category, but is later demoted to second place BL PREMIUM

Cameron Petersen and Brad Binder have much in common. Both are talented SA motorbike racers, both have fathers and parents utterly dedicated to their careers, and Petersen began racing on a bike once owned by Binder.

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend, Petersen won the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 category overall, crowned champion of the US.