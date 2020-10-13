KEVIN MCCALLUM: Made in SA, Cameron Petersen is champion biker of US
Altus Motorsports Suzuki rider wins MotoAmerica Stock 1000 category, but is later demoted to second place
13 October 2020 - 17:00
Cameron Petersen and Brad Binder have much in common. Both are talented SA motorbike racers, both have fathers and parents utterly dedicated to their careers, and Petersen began racing on a bike once owned by Binder.
At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend, Petersen won the MotoAmerica Stock 1000 category overall, crowned champion of the US.
