NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA bowls a no-ball to Mthethwa There is a war building with the sports minister and it is of the organisation's making

Cricket SA will be back in parliament on Tuesday and they can expect hell because that is exactly what they set themselves up for last week by sending an extraordinary letter to minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa, in which the organisation accuses the minister of acting unlawfully and says they will refuse to abide by his or Sascoc’s (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) instructions.

The letter is signed by acting Cricket SA president Beresford Williams and is all the proof that any doubters may have had that he and his fellow directors have lost touch with both reality and the wellbeing of the game.