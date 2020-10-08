Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Good ol’ Jurgen Klopp, how right he was five years ago When Klopp took over at Liverpool, he was exactly what was needed, and hiring him has paid off big time BL PREMIUM

Was Thursday really five years to the day that Jurgen Klopp started as the manager of Liverpool Football Club? What a day. What a glorious moment. What a time to be alive.

Klopp had left Dortmund, intending to take a year away from the game. Four months later, Brendan Rodgers had been fired and the German was at Anfield. I remember his first media conference well, how he spoke, how he made me feel as a Liverpool fan.