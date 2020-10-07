Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: The inspiring journey of Mfuneko Ngam, part one The outstanding bowler spent thousands of hours developing his craft BL PREMIUM

While Cricket SA continues to play the game of deception with the selective forensic report release, it is time to focus on people of honour.

Mfuneko Ngam is one of my SA heroes. He is as graceful and humble a man as you could ever meet, which belies his fierce determination as a fast bowler and commitment to cricket.