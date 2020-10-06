STREET DOGS: Occasional bouts of extreme volatility should be expected
Without booms and busts, everyone would put all their money into stocks
06 October 2020 - 15:11
Everyone has the brainpower to make money in stocks. Not everyone has the stomach. — Peter Lynch.
We believe there is no wealth creation without volatility! It is simply the “price of admission” that the market demands us to pay, yet there is so much effort on Wall Street that is dedicated towards minimising volatility. These efforts are catered towards nurturing clients’ emotional wellbeing while creating an illusion of safety, but almost always come at a huge cost of reducing clients’ long-term returns. — Rowan Street Capital.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now