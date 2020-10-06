Opinion / Columnists SIFISO SKENJANA: Benchmarks needed to get the measure of state’s effectiveness The government needs to make transparent the indicators of human development against which it scores itself BL PREMIUM

As the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) approaches towards the end of the month many South Africans remain disillusioned with the budget process, particularly the government’s ability to put in place meaningful targets against which primary responsibilities can be assigned and action taken for failure to meet them.

In addition, with five months to go before the next state of the nation address, it is time for the government to truly take the lead in invigorating the township economy as well as bringing those who are tasked with serving ordinary South Africans closer to their lived realities.