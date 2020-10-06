Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Moves by Cosatu and Herman Mashaba threaten ANC’s dominance Union federation that is in alliance with governing party shunned its NEC lekgotla BL PREMIUM

Enough is enough! This appears to be the message to the governing ANC from two seemingly unrelated political developments that took place in the past few days.

On Friday, Cosatu, the union federation that is in an alliance with the ANC, decided not to show up at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla. Instead, leaders of the federation, which has bled members to Zwelinzima Vavi’s SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), chose to spend the weekend finalising their national strike action planned for Wednesday.