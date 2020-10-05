STREET DOGS: Numbers report the past while the market looks forward
There is no evidence to support the belief that stocks go up when earnings and the economy are going up
05 October 2020 - 17:38
From Bill Miller’s 2Q20 Market Letter:
The problem with those who believe the market is disconnected with economic reality because the economic numbers still to come will be dreadful is that those numbers report the past and the market looks forward.
