NEIL MANTHORP: Cut-and-paste Cricket SA forensic report a sham
Only fools and small children will fall for this carefully sliced and diced work of deception
05 October 2020 - 20:03
So the Fundudzi forensic audit report has been published. Sort of. Bits and pieces carefully selected by Cricket SA’s lawyers that heavily implicate former CEO Thabang Moroe and justify his sacking.
At Cricket SA’s 2019 annual general meeting, the president, Chris Nenzani, was asked why Moroe had been given a range of sweeping powers without apparent board oversight. Normally a calm man, he became visibly agitated and replied: “The kind of responsibility given to the CEO and his management comes with a high level of accountability.”
