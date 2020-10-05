Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Corruption arrests: A show of teeth and a boost of confidence Ramaphosa and his administration understand that such action against graft is crucial if the economy is going to emerge stronger BL PREMIUM

A central cog of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan is boosting confidence in the country’s renewal after a decade of demoralising tales about “state capture”. Stories of corruption at state institutions and in the private sector have further depressed the growth potential of a struggling economy.

To claw back confidence that is at lows last seen in the 1980s, we’ve called for the state to concentrate on the sometimes difficult structural reforms that will unlock growth potential in the economy after some short-term pain. But for any economic recovery to be sustainable, it has to be accompanied by visible action against those who were involved in looting the state.