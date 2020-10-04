MICHAEL MORRIS: Bars on businesses stifle ability to bounce back from pandemic
04 October 2020 - 18:16
One of the most important lessons of the lockdown is that businesses that had enough room to adjust and innovate (preserving jobs, justifying investment and sustaining tax payments while continuing to match pressing public health demands) not only survived but helped others survive too.
Too many did not, mostly because the government lacked the imagination and confidence in the governed to factor choice and enterprise into measures they understood simply in terms of enforceability.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now