MICHAEL MORRIS: Bars on businesses stifle ability to bounce back from pandemic

One of the most important lessons of the lockdown is that businesses that had enough room to adjust and innovate (preserving jobs, justifying investment and sustaining tax payments while continuing to match pressing public health demands) not only survived but helped others survive too.

Too many did not, mostly because the government lacked the imagination and confidence in the governed to factor choice and enterprise into measures they understood simply in terms of enforceability.