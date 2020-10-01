Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: With crowds absent, sport will have to go OTT A PwC report spells out the prospects for a market that will have to find new ways to reach audiences and benefit from them BL PREMIUM

Pricewaterhouse Coopers believes that the growth of the sports market will slow to 3.3% over the next three to five years because of the pandemic, according to its 2020 PwC Sports Survey. Some sports organisations will see a drop of 30% to 40%. Some believe the market will only begin to recover in 2023.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the top five football leagues have spent a staggering £2.5bn on players. England has led the way with just over £1bn spent since July 27 — as clubs below the Premier League struggle for survival.