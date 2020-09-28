Why you should not be the victim when a business falls for e-mail fraud

All companies have a duty of care to act with diligence when making payments, especially when they receive notice of a change in the bank account details of a supplier or contractor, since this is a well-known source of scams.

Yet after impersonation fraud, also known as business e-mail compromise (BEC), large corporates often refuse to accept liability for failing in their duty of care.

BEC takes place when a fraudster hacks into a corporate e-mail account and impersonates the real owner of the account to con the company into sending money to the fraudster’s bank account.

According to US software company Digital Guardian, while anyone in a company can be targeted in such a scam, high-level executives and people working in the finance department are the most likely targets.

Earlier this year IT security company Mimecast reported that BEC fraud increased 30% in the first 100 days of the Covid-19 outbreak. So you would expect large corporates to be on high alert for this type of fraud. But apparently not.

In August one of SA’s biggest retailers became a victim of BEC fraud when it received an e-mail ostensibly from a contractor giving notice of a change in his banking details. Though this sensitive e-mail appears to have been sent from the contractor’s regular e-mail address, it was sent an hour after the contractor had submitted his invoice and the “new” bank account is not in his name but is a permutation of his name, which is misspelt.

But this went unnoticed and no-one from the company phoned the contractor to authenticate the instruction. So his salary was paid into a fraudster’s bank account.

As soon as it became apparent what had happened, the bullying began. Sorry for you, the employer told the contractor, your e-mail was compromised and false information was provided to us “which caused a payment on a fraudulent basis into another account”. You need to report the fraud to the police. In other words, it’s your fault. You were defrauded, the employer said.