When bad news is good news From the earliest market crash recorded, the aftermath of each is normally accompanied by temporary remedies

The saying normally goes “no news is good news” when it comes to everyday life. I think the adage works because without any news of any kind, it probably gives us less to worry about unnecessarily, and for the most part things will unfold as they should and turn out fine.

As a scholar of the capital markets over the past 20 years, I recognise that information and the transmission of it plays a crucially important role in the healthy functioning of the system. As I set out on my career, good news about an instrument or asset class generally resulted in a positive outcome for the share price and vice versa.