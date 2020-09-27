Opinion / Columnists AYABONGA CAWE: Who is at the table and what about workers who are left out? Institutions have been set up to mediate the crisis rather than aspire to an ideal industrial relations environment BL PREMIUM

Of the many Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other calls one has been on, there has been, least of all in the policy discussions on the SA labour market, a recognition that fundamental change is the only way to deal with some of the thorny issues.

As South Africans it seems we have at times been too happy to tinker on the margins in a context that was a manifestation of deep social and economic crisis even before the onset of Covid-19.