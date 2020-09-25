Opinion / Columnists STEVEN KUO: SA needs to be a leader in Africa, but its leading party isn’t helping The flight to Zimbabwe, which achieved precisely nothing apart from flouting lockdown regulations, is a case in point BL PREMIUM

If we were still wondering if the world remains on a precipice or if the international community is pulling itself together to move on, Donald Trump made sure we doubted no more. Addressing the 75th UN General Assembly on September 22 he made sure his electorate — and the world — heard his message on China and the pandemic: “We must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague on to the world — China,” he said.

The international crisis the pandemic has brought continues to fester and poison international politics. What began as a trade war by Trump to force China to amend what his administration sees as unfair trading practices — which Beijing considers a deliberate attempt to curb its rise — has deteriorated to such an extent that UN secretary-general António Guterres warned in his opening address against the threat of a new cold war between the US and China.