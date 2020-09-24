Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Remember what happened this day all those years ago How one story can lead to another when we take a trip down memory lane BL PREMIUM

The “On This Day” columns run by newspapers are lucky dip packets of daily delight. They remind you of moments you hadn’t thought about for a while but kinda knew about. They can surprise you with things you had not a sausage of a notion about.

Sometimes they can tell you absolutely nothing, a list of arbitrary happenings, but those days are few and gloriously far between, which is a blessing and great assist in writing this column.