CHRIS THURMAN: Connecting the struggles and triumphs of black women Chepape Makgato's exhibition Age of Wisdom is the perfect way to wrap up Women's Month and Heritage Month

Readers may recall that the last time I went to Teresa Lizamore’s gallery in the Johannesburg suburb of Fairland, it was to see Johan Stegmann’s exhibition Now There Are Horses! (Apokalips Toere vir Boere). I visited again this week to catch Chepape Makgato’s Age of Wisdom, which comes down at the end of September.

It is tempting to draw contrasts between the two artists and their work. The images in Stegmann’s densely allusive show ranged from etchings of cluttered, surreal cityscapes to photorealistic charcoal portraits. There is a tenderness in these depictions, but also a wry and caustic tone in the artist’s treatment of white Afrikaans masculinity.