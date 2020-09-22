Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Need for rebalancing investments and asset allocation Rebalancing will reduce risk when you sell some of those outperforming stocks and buy more debt BL PREMIUM

From RetailInvestor.org:

The advice to rebalance comes hand in hand with the advice to asset-allocate, from advisers looking for a rules-based approach to investing. You should question their objectives. Either they think there is a “rebalancing bonus” or they think rebalancing reduces risk.