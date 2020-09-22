Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: City Lodge’s inventiveness is making recovery from Covid-19 possible CLHG has always been outstanding at managing its cost base and this approach helped it during lockdown BL PREMIUM

The year 2020 will go down in most JSE-listed companies’ history as their annus horribilis. Starting with a recession in the first quarter, a global pandemic then struck, resulting in widespread global lockdowns that are only now starting to unwind meaningfully. The SA tourist industry was decimated as everyone stayed home and international borders were closed.

With the move to level 1 announced recently, there is hope. International inbound tourism should begin again in SA on October 1 and it is anticipated that only visitors from low and medium-risk countries will be permitted to enter, and without having to quarantine for 14 days.