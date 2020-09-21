Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Hope disappears in a puff of demon-summoning chalk dust BL PREMIUM

Almost two-thirds of young Americans don’t know how many Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, more than half cannot name a concentration camp, and one in 10 believes the victims of the Holocaust were to blame for their own genocide.

These were some of the more dramatic findings in a study conducted across the US by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which interviewed 10,000 Americans between the ages of 18 and 39.