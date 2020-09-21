STREET DOGS: Turning to the classics can’t stop the worry
Looking for refuge in the classics isn’t always the best way to stop being concerned about the financial markets
21 September 2020 - 14:12
For those looking for a way to stop worrying about the markets, looking for refuge in the classics isn’t always the answer as they have the potential to trigger what Philip Larkin called, “a special way of being afraid no trick can dispel”.
Who, for instance, can ever again enjoy a good run in the markets after reading Ivan Turgenev’s Clara Militch in which the “little man kept laughing, bowing and trying to show Aratov how admirably everything was arranged in his house and his estate”.
