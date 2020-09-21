Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Basic income grant could be good for small business BL PREMIUM

A universal basic income would not appear on many lists of must-dos to revive small business after lockdown. Yet it has the potential to grow entrepreneurship beyond where we were before the devastation of Covid-19.

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu announced on July 13 that the government was considering a basic income grant for everyone aged 18-59.