Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: SAA’s future should partly be about reducing its risk to the sovereign Any new state-owned airline should be much more competitive and not cause others to fail with big job losses BL PREMIUM

The question over the future of SAA has so often been pitched as a battle between those in favour of state ownership and those clamouring for a much smaller government role in the economy. What often gets lost in this age-old ideological debate is that the national airline in its current guise poses a risk to the sovereign. Reducing that risk should be the overall objective.

It’s nowhere near the level of risk that Eskom poses, but SAA does much to affect sentiment on how a fiscally compromised state can boost an economy facing its biggest challenge in 100 years.